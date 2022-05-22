Couple from Greensboro sets sights on Leveling Up with mobile arcade

Vy’Teshia and Frank Badger started Level Up Mobile Arcade during the pandemic with the goal of leaving a positive impact on the Greensboro community.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Vy’Teshia and Frank Badger from Greensboro set their sights on Leveling up after launching Jump Jump Around Inflatables at the start of the pandemic.

“Level Up was co-founded by me and my wife. We started with Jump Jump Around Inflatables in 2020. Level Up is our new entity for the business,” Frank said. “Right now, we mainly do combos, a bounce house, with a water slide attachment. When the kids go onto the bus, they’ll see an array of lights. They’ll see stadium style seats. They’ll also see an assortment of games.”

The inside of the bus is lined with TVs. The mobile arcade has a PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The idea to bring Level Up Mobile Arcade to life came after they rented a video game trailer for Vy'Teshia's 9-year-old brother’s birthday party.

“The idea originally came about in January of 2020, by the end of 2020, we had our bus complete,” she said.

Frank said the journey to bring Level Up into fruition wasn’t always so simple.

“Not having, coming up…hearing those ‘no’s’ a lot…that really put a chip on my shoulder. The no’s I received (in life) created a yes for myself and my family,” he said. “That’s what I’ve done, I’ve created a yes for myself and my family. I just want to be a light for them to see.”

The two have next level plans.

“The goal is to become a household name. I want it to provide a safe and fun type of entertainment for Greensboro. We want to be a positive for the community,” Frank said.

A Triad native, Vy’Teshia said she’s ecstatic and excited about her entrepreneurship journey.

“I love it, I never imagined running a business, even when I was in college, even when I was a little kid. I never knew would this be a part of my life,” she said. “This would never had been a goal of mine to own my own business…it’s been great! I love it.”

