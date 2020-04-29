GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police found a man who'd been shot to death on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release, police responded to Covey Lane shortly before 11:30 a.m. for a "person down" call.

When officers arrived, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound.

Police are investigating this as a homicide. There is no information on the identity of the victim at this time. Police do not have suspect information.

The investigation is ongoing.

