1 injured after car crashes into house on Peach Orchard Drive in Greensboro

Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday.
Credit: WFMY / Jay Capers

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car drove into a house Sunday in Greensboro.

Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive. 

PHOTOS: Aftermath of car driving into home in Greensboro on Peach Orchard Drive

WFMY / Jay Capers

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

