1 injured after car crashes into house on Peach Orchard Drive in Greensboro

Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car drove into a house Sunday in Greensboro.

Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive.

PHOTOS: Aftermath of car driving into home in Greensboro on Peach Orchard Drive 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.