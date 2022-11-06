1 injured after car crashes into house on Peach Orchard Drive in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is injured after a car drove into a house Sunday in Greensboro.
Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Sunday on Peach Orchard Drive.
PHOTOS: Aftermath of car driving into home in Greensboro on Peach Orchard Drive
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information about the crash, call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
