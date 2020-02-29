GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say all lanes of Randleman Road between Glendale Drive and Webster Road are currently closed due to a crash.

Police say the crash involved injuries and down utility lines in the roadway.

Drivers are urged to avoid this area at this time, police say.

