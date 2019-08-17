GREENSBORO, N.C. — A single-vehicle accident has closed a Greensboro road near Interstate 73.

Greensboro Police and Guilford County EMS are investigating the accident that took place on Hilltop Road near an I-73 bridge. Fire and HazMat crews are also on scene. The surrounding part of Hilltop Road between Stanley Road and Bridford Parkway is closed.

We're working to learn more about this story.

