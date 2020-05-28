x
Who killed a Greensboro mother of four and her boyfriend? Reward increased in double-murder case

Investigators are willing to pay almost $4,000 in cash if you have information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Shaquanna Hudson and Jermaine Wilson

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The reward for information in a 2018 homicide case has once again increased. 

On May 2, 2018, Shaquanna Husdon, a Greensboro mother of four, was found shot to death alongside her boyfriend Jermaine Wilson.

Their bodies were found inside a Finley Street home, the case still remains unsolved.

A suspect was never identified. There is now a $3,825 cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible. 

Police say you can call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000 to report or at www.ggcrimestop.org. They also offer a free Crimestoppers app called "P3 Tips." 

All of these methods of communication are anonymous. 

