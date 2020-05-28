Who killed a Greensboro mother of four and her boyfriend? Reward increased in double-murder case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The reward for information in a 2018 homicide case has once again increased.
On May 2, 2018, Shaquanna Husdon, a Greensboro mother of four, was found shot to death alongside her boyfriend Jermaine Wilson.
Their bodies were found inside a Finley Street home, the case still remains unsolved.
A suspect was never identified. There is now a $3,825 cash reward for information that could lead to the arrest of whoever is responsible.
RELATED: Reward Increases For Information On Greensboro Double Homicide That Left Mother Of Four, Boyfriend Dead
Police say you can call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000 to report or at www.ggcrimestop.org. They also offer a free Crimestoppers app called "P3 Tips."
All of these methods of communication are anonymous.
Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775
►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775
►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775
►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775
►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775