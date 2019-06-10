GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Crop Hunger Walk took place in Greensboro on Sunday.

The event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum and emceed by WFMY News 2's very own Terran Kirksey.

The CROP Hunger Walks helps to support the overall ministry of Church World Service, which includes grassroots, hunger-fighting development efforts around the world.

In addition, the Greater Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk & Run returns 25% of the funds it raises to Greensboro Urban Ministry's Potter's House Community Kitchen.

Hundreds showed up at Sunday's event all to support the great cause of fighting hunger across the world, as well as locally right here in the Triad.

