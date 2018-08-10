GREENSBORO, NC -- It's a serious problem and one that doesn't discriminate. Hunger is still an issue in our community but one that Greensboro Urban Ministry is trying to put an end to. The Greensboro CROP Walk is on Sunday, October 13th this year and will raise awareness and money for our hungry neighbors.

The CROP Walk donates 25% of proceeds to Potter's House Community Kitchen that feeds 400-600 people each day in Greensboro. The other 75% of the money raised helps stop hunger worldwide.

This year Greensboro's event is happening at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Registration begins at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday and the walk begins at 2:30 p.m.

WFMY News 2's Terran Kirksy is emceeing the event. Connect with him on social media.

