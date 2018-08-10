GREENSBORO, NC -- It's a serious problem and one that doesn't discriminate.

Hunger is still an issue in our community but one that Greensboro Urban Ministry is trying to put an end to.

That's why we have events like The Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk!

PHOTOS | Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk 2018!

PHOTOS | Greensboro CROP Hunger Walk 2018!

The CROP Walk, which took place on Sunday, October 14th, raised awareness and money for our hungry neighbors.

The CROP Walk donates 25% of proceeds to Potter's House Community Kitchen that feeds 400-600 people each day in Greensboro.

The other 75% of the money raised helps to stop hunger worldwide.

This year Greensboro's event was held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

WFMY News 2 Terran Kirksy was the MC for the event.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY