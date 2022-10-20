D.O.P.E | Dads Organizing for Public Education kick-off early voting at the Guilford County Courthouse

Black fathers, coaches, educators, and mentors rally together to encourage everyone to get out and vote on the first day of early voting.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Black fathers, coachers, mentors, educators and leaders all rallied together to encourage the community to get out and vote Thursday.

They gathered in front of the courthouse downtown to kick-off early voting in the Triad.

If you are registered to vote, or even if you're not quite sure, this is the perfect time to get out to the polls and make sure your voice is heard.

"DOPE (Dads Organizing for Public Education) seeks to bring together fathers that are invested in their children’s education. We seek to directly address the importance of teaching accurate history and teacher pay in Greensboro," Anjan Basu, an academic advisor at NC A&T and father of twins said.

More about D.O.P.E

D.O.P. E. was created in response to Roe vs. Wade, where dads were charged to take ownership of what too often were deemed as woman's issues.

These fathers place an emphasis on women's issues because they are, in fact, family issues they believe demand their attention.

Dads, particularly black dads, resist the narratives of absence from their children's lives. D.O.P.E Dads Organizing for Public Education, fathers, coaches, mentors, educators, and leaders are building better futures through community building and actively engaging in public education advocacy.

Black men and women were not allowed to register to vote. My own mother, my own father, my grandfather, and my uncles and aunts could not register to vote because each time they attempted to register to vote, they were told they could not pass the literacy test.” —John Lewis said in a 2009 NPR interview.

