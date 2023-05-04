x
Schools look to expand to meet needs of growing population in Guilford County

Greensboro Day School recently broke ground on a new preschool. Meanwhile, those living in Colfax are pushing back against a proposed K-8 Guilford Co. School.
Credit: WFMY

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools are experiencing growing pains as our population rises. 

To relieve overcrowding at Colfax Elementary and Southwest Middle, the district is looking to build a new K-8 school in Colfax. 

A public meeting took place on Thursday evening, to share more about the project. 

Those living nearby are pushing back on the proposed school. 

Anne Blankenship lives less than a half-mile away along a, now quiet, 2 lane country road. 

She supports the growth but says, if this school gets built, the noise will be an issue. 

But the traffic is her biggest concern. 

"There's 18-wheelers, theirs, farm equipment, there's a lot of speeders, there's a lot of wrecks on this road and when you add a 900 student school to that and the buses and the traffic with that there's too much traffic for a narrow two-lane road," said Blankenship. 

In a meeting last month, the district said they would look into a traffic study.

Meanwhile, Greensboro Day School is also expanding to meet the demand. 

Head of School, Tracie Catlett says, their preschool enrollment is up 93% over the last three years. 

This week, they broke ground on a new addition that will add more classrooms for their youngest students. 

But she says, their work, will not stop there. 

"The preschool is about an $8 million cost and it's part of a larger campaign. We are in a $27 million campaign, following the preschool will be a center for student life, entrepreneurship, and innovation," said Catlett.

Catlett says construction on the new preschool building will be finished in August of 2024.

