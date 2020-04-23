GREENSBORO, N.C. — We're all feeling the separation from friends and family but some Greensboro Day School students are feeling less lonely thanks to a class art project.

Each student in Michelle Osborne's art class submitted a self-portrait surrounded by at least 15 items they use every day during the stay at home order.

Most students showed off a mix of items they use for school or just for fun.

"Some of them looked happy, some of them were wearing their masks," said Osborne who was thrilled when she looked through their submissions, "they nailed the lighting. Look at all those cool objects that they brought in."

Since in-person classes ended nearly a month ago, Osborne has been assigning projects that don't require a lot of supplies. She got the idea from a middle school art teacher in Korea who posted about it on Instagram.

She said the project shows so much more than just the stuff keeping her students busy.

"[It's] just really an intimate look at the kids' lives," said Osborne.

Her students said it taught them more about each other and themselves.

"You really understand and connect that everyone is in this together," said Lily Driver.

