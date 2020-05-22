Greensboro Day School announces online learning option for 2020-2021 school year

The program is open to grades 7-12 and students from outside Guilford County--even the United States can enroll.

Greensboro Day School will offer online learning as an option next school year and the student body could grow to include more students outside Guilford County.

"We have already had some inquiries. One from another state," said Head of School Tracie Catlett, "then a few students actually in China."

The program will be open to students in grades seven through 12.

"We have families either by choice because of illness or needing to self quarantine or worry, they would be able to be at home while our kids are on campus and Zoom in and experience school while it's happening," said Catlett.

An online handbook explains grading which will include final exams like in person classes.

"One of the trainings our teachers will undergo this summer will be on assessment. It's gonna look different, it's gonna feel different," said Catlett.

Those students may not be in the building but Greensboro Day School's program will put online learners in the same class as in person students.

They will use Swivl robots which record and mimic the teachers movements in the classroom.

The program is one of the first of its kind in the Triad. Catlett said other schools are talking about it too.

"I think that hybrid model is what we're all bouncing off each other,"

Catlett said having the online model in place at the start of the next academic year puts Greensboro Day School in a position to respond quickly if there is another resurgence of the virus in the fall.

"We're concerned but yet we aren't because we put every structure in place ready to go to keep our kids safe," said Catlett.

Enrollment is open for Greensboro Day School Online on their website.