GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police say excessive speed caused a deadly car crash on Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to W. Vandalia Road and Tolar Drive just after 4 p.m. Sunday.

Police say 40-year-old James Andrew Fontenelle was making a left turn onto Vandalia Road when his 2014 Ford Flex crashed into a man on a motorcycle.

Investigators identified the man on the Suzuki motorcycle has 35-year-old Matthew David Irvin, a Greensboro resident.

Irvin died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators say excessive speed was a factor in the crash but did not say which driver was speeding.

The crash reconstruction unit is now handling the investigation.

At this time no charges have been filed in the case.

