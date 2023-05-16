Greensboro's Deep Roots Market reopening after break-in

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Deep Roots Market will reopen Tuesday morning after being closed Monday due to damages from a break-in.
Staff spent all day doing a ton of cleaning up after a person drove their car into the store and stole an ATM.
Greensboro police said they have made an arrest but, they're looking for more suspects.
The Greensboro Police Department said a suspect was arrested after breaking into the store and stealing a cryptocurrency ATM.
Greensboro police said Daniel Nelson of Greensboro was arrested and charged with the following:
- Felony Breaking & Entering
- Larceny after Breaking & Entering
- Felony Possession of Stolen Property
- Felony Conspiracy
- Safecracking
Police said the ATM machine has since been recovered.
MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2
Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!
Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.
ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.
Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.