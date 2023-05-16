Greensboro's Deep Roots Market reopening after break-in

An arrest was made Monday in connection with the break-in.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Deep Roots Market will reopen Tuesday morning after being closed Monday due to damages from a break-in.

Staff spent all day doing a ton of cleaning up after a person drove their car into the store and stole an ATM.

Greensboro police said they have made an arrest but, they're looking for more suspects.

The Greensboro Police Department said a suspect was arrested after breaking into the store and stealing a cryptocurrency ATM.

Greensboro police said Daniel Nelson of Greensboro was arrested and charged with the following:

Felony Breaking & Entering

Larceny after Breaking & Entering

Felony Possession of Stolen Property

Felony Conspiracy

Safecracking

Police said the ATM machine has since been recovered.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.