x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Greensboro's Deep Roots Market reopening after break-in

An arrest was made Monday in connection with the break-in.

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro's Deep Roots Market will reopen Tuesday morning after being closed Monday due to damages from a break-in. 

Staff spent all day doing a ton of cleaning up after a person drove their car into the store and stole an ATM.

Greensboro police said they have made an arrest but, they're looking for more suspects. 

The Greensboro Police Department said a suspect was arrested after breaking into the store and stealing a cryptocurrency ATM.

Greensboro police said Daniel Nelson of Greensboro was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Felony Breaking & Entering
  • Larceny after Breaking & Entering
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Property
  • Felony Conspiracy
  • Safecracking

Police said the ATM machine has since been recovered. 

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out