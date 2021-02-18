Greensboro Department of Transportation gives update on overturned salt truck

According to Mike Mabe with the Greensboro Department of Transportation, the incident was not weather-related.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A City of Greensboro salt truck overturned Thursday. The incident happened on Martin Lurther King Jr. Drive.

According to Mike Mabe with the Greensboro Department of Transportation, the incident was not weather-related.

Mabe confirmed that the truck had been turned in previously for a mechanical problem. He said crews were taking it out for a test drive and there was a mechanical malfunction that caused it to overturn.

No one was injured in the incident Mabe said.

Other than that, Mabe says things have gone well Thursday, stating that they have had less than 10 calls out to treat slick spots on roads.

He did say however that he expects some isolated slick spots on places like elevated surfaces and bridges overnight.

He also said while they haven’t made an official call yet about overnight operations – he thinks they will scale back the number of people working.