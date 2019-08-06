GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Sheriff's Office needs your help in finding12-year-old Makayla Adia Tanner. Tanner was last seen in High Point at Childcare Network on E. Fairfield Rd at 4:30 p.m. Officers say Makayla is missing and is considered a runaway.

She was wearing blue jean shorts, a blue and white striped three-quarter sleeve shirt with a hood, a blackish-gray hoodie, peach, and gray Adidas shoes, three necklaces (one with a half heart) and a white backpack purse.

It is believed that she may have been traveling toward Thomasville.

If you know here whereabouts call 911 or Crime Stoppers at: 336-373-1000.