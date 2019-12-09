GREENSBORO, N.C. — After 28 years on the force, Greensboro deputy police chief James Hinson will retire from the department on Friday, September 13.

Greensboro's city manager confirmed that Hinson's plans to retire. Deputy Chief Hinson joined the Greensboro Police Department on June 16, 1991.

The city released this statement about Hinson's retirement:

"The City thanks Deputy Chief Hinson for his years of service and we wish him well in his future endeavors."



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates..





