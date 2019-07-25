GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police Deputy Chief James Hinson says the opioid epidemic can't be ignored -- he's seen families destroyed by it.

On Thursday, he testified in front of several House Subcommittees on Capitol Hill.

Hinson said in the last five years, Greensboro Police Department has seen a 500-percent increase in 911 opioid overdose calls.

He told lawmakers that drugs are coming in from other countries like Mexico, Thailand and Turkey.

To fight the crisis, he says GPD needs to keep working with the FBI, DEA and Homeland Security.

"Without those particular agencies, we would not be as successful as we are. Our task force officers are working with them daily, weekly, gathering intel - and this intel proves to be invaluable because are able to identify individuals, groups, that are bringing these drugs into our community," said Hinson.

Hinson also talked about Greensboro overdose deaths and overdose calls. So far this year, both are on pace to be much higher than last year.

"In 2018, the Greensboro Police Department responded to 67 Heroin deaths and a total of 418 overdose calls for service. In 2019, the Greensboro Police Department has responded to 56 Heroin deaths and a total of 319 overdose calls," he said.

Deputy Chief Hinson says GPD is working with overdose victims to help get them treatment, but to also find the dealers.