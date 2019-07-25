GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Deputy Chief of Police J.E. Hinson will be part of a group discussing the opioid crisis with U.S. House lawmakers Thursday morning.

Hinson and others will present a special hearing before several Congressional House Subcommittees in a joint hearing entitled "Homeland Security Implications and the Opioid Crisis" to talk about how law enforcement agencies are dealing with the crisis.

Hinson joins the Department of Homeland Security, the Office of Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York, and a Researcher from the RAND Corporation.

All Greensboro officers are equipped with Narcan as a measure to treat potentially deadly overdoses.