Greensboro developer shares 'latest round' of satirical billboards criticizing N.C. Stay-At-Home curfew

The billboards include references to "Game of Thrones" and "Annie." The creator, Marty Kotis, explained his rationale in a public Facebook post.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — New billboards on Battleground Avenue in Greensboro might make you do a double take next time you're driving down the busy road.

Greensboro developer Marty Kotis shared his latest batch of satirical billboards in a public Facebook post on Friday, which he wrote was "in response to the lack of science behind the restrictions."

The three new billboards appear to be in response to N.C. Governor Roy Cooper's stay-at-home executive order that went into effect Friday night, Dec. 11 until Jan. 8, 2021.

The order, which is designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, states that people must stay at home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Businesses are required to stop selling alcohol at 9 p.m. There are exceptions, including traveling to and from work, getting groceries, take-out food, medical care, fueling up, and taking care of a family member, friend or pet.

One of the new billboards appears to be based on the popular HBO show "Game of Thrones." It shows N.C. Governor Cooper's face photoshopped onto a character's body along with the words "Winter is Coming," with "Coming" struck out and "Here" written below.

Another billboard appears to be based on the musical "Annie," with N.C. Health Secretary Mandy Cohen's face photoshopped in. There are also lyrics which appear to be based on the show tune "Tomorrow," including "There's always next month-o."

WFMY News 2 has reached out to Marty Kotis and Governor Cooper's office for comment, and we are still waiting to hear back as of publication time. We will update this article if we hear back.

WFMY News 2 reached out to NCDHHS earlier this week about the executive order. The agency replied that the new curfew is less about the time itself, and more about what people tend to do in that time period: "Late-night activities often include gathering in small, indoor places with many people, where alcohol consumption may make people less cautious."

According to the state, the new executive order was put in place due to record high COVID-19 case counts, hospitalizations, and deaths. Officials said the measures in this order are necessary to save lives and preserve healthcare system capacity and healthcare resources for the critically ill.

Kotis' previous billboard was covered by WFMY News 2 back in September. It read, “Follow the Order,” “Where’s the Logic,” and “Your Governor is in Control.”

Back then, Kotis told us: "I hope people think about the science, and also think about the politics that are involved here. Because politics should not be involved in science and health safety decisions. It should be about how to keep people safe, which I’m 100 percent supportive of,” Kotis said.