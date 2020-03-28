GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro distillery is doing its part to help fight the coronavirus. Friday Fainting Goat Spirits handed out free hand sanitizer for those in need.

"This was a unique opportunity for us. On Wednesday of lasts week, we were making bourbon and on Thursday we were making sanitizer. And we have to, we need to, we are the only ones that can and we are happy to do that," said a Fainting Goat Spirits employee.

The distillery says it has already supplied over 500 gallons for Health Care Workers, first responders, and essential businesses.

Currently, they are working around the clock to make even more sanitizer.

