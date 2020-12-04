GREENSBORO, N.C. — Families across the Triad are preparing for the Easter holiday but like most things, those celebrations will look a little different with stay at home orders in place.

Most Easter egg hunts and Easter Bunny visits were cancelled during the last few weeks. Easter Sunday services will look different too, with worshippers watching online at home or sitting in their cars for drive-in services.

For moms like Traci Claywell though, it's important to make sure one tradition doesn't change.

"My mother and father gave us Easter baskets through my senior year in college," said Claywell.

She's helped the Easter Bunny make baskets for her son every year. Even though she said coronavirus made it more complicated to gather supplies this year, she's getting it done.

Claywell said she doesn't think she's the only parent feeling different this holiday.

"People are sad that children can't go on Easter egg hunts, like traditional things before Easter I think people can't go see the Easter bunny, you know if I had a three-year-old I'd be sad about that," said Claywell.

Some Greensboro restaurants are trying to make it easier for families by offering premade Easter meals.

"There's a lot of moms and families that have been cooking at home and probably tired of doing the cooking so we want to help them, at least treat them for Easter for a nice meal," said Sam Helmi who owns Oakcrest Family Restaurant.

It's helped Helmi's restaurant during a difficult time too. He said they've taken more Easter meal orders than they did most days since the restaurant closed it's dining room.

"It's tough on us but now we are, as owners of restaurants we are in survival mode," said Helmi "I'm trying to help as many families as I can."

Claywell said her family is starting at least one new tradition. They plan to do a Zoom call with family members in other states and each family will present a skit.

She said many other families will end up finding new ways to be creative but one thing will stay the most important.

"What you can do as you can love and if that just means the people in your house, then so be it," said Claywell, "I think it's just a little more take the moment when you have them."

RELATED: 'Selfless kindness': Anonymous donation to Jamestown restaurant motivates others, $1000 raised to feed hungry families

RELATED: TIMELINE: Severe weather possible overnight Sunday into Monday in the Triad

RELATED: Drive-thru strawberries available at Rudd Farm in Greensboro next week