According to the City of Greensboro, libraries, the Greensboro History Museum, NCWorks Career Centers and more will soon begin reopening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro announced Friday many city facilities will begin reopening under Gov. Roy Cooper's Phase 2.5 order.

“City staff has been planning for some time to respond to any changes to Gov. Cooper’s safer-at-home plan,” said city manager David Parrish. “As we reopen many of our facilities, staff will be mindful of capacity, the availability of space and proper social distance practices.”

The city said facilities such as libraries, the Greensboro History Museum, NCWorks Career Centers, the Greensboro Cultural Center, and parks and recreational facilities will soon start to reopen.

According to the City of Greensboro, the following facilities will reopen under the following guidelines and schedules:

Libraries

The Greensboro Public Library locations will continue to open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for grab and go services, with a 30-minute or less time frame allowed.

Curbside service is still available by appointment and there are still capacity limits at all locations.

Greensboro History Museum

Open to the public starting Saturday, September 12. Museum hours will be modified to Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday hours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., with Thursday hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the museum closed on Sundays.

The museum’s mezzanine level, which contains the Voices of a City and Carlson Gallery exhibitions, will be the only portion open as staff completes a new exhibition on the second floor.

Capacity will be limited to 50 visitors at one time, with a one-hour suggested visit.

A new exhibit will open on Saturday, September 26, Pieces of Now: Murals, Masks, Community Stories and Conversations. The city said the exhibition will display Black Lives Matter murals along with other recently collected materials related to the 2020 protests, the pandemic and more to preserve the history of 2020. The organization said capacity will increase to 75 people.

NCWorks Career Centers

The center’s hours of operation will be Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Fridays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Greensboro Cultural Center

The Greensboro Cultural Center will reopen Tuesday, with limited seating in the common area.

Each space will adhere to capacity limits and must maintain proper social distancing protocols.

Parks and Recreation

Picnic shelter reservations resume Monday and are subject to outdoor gathering limits of 50 people or less.

Playgrounds will open Tuesday. Outdoor basketball courts will open Saturday, September 12.

Brown, Craft, Griffin, Leonard, and Lewis Recreation Centers, as well as Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, will open Monday, September 14. According to the city, they will operate Mondays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. by reservation only, with limited programming, and reduced capacity. Contact centers for details.

Peeler, Warnersville, Glenwood, Lindley and Windsor Recreation Centers will remain closed to the public, as they are currently being used as centers for children who are remote learning.

Fitness rooms at Griffin Recreation Center, Smith and Trotter Active Adult Centers, and the Al Lowe Boxing Club will open September 14 by reservation only with reduced capacity. Call the fitness center to reserve a time.

Sportsplex and Simkins Indoor Athletic Facilities will be open by reservation only, no drop-in play allowed, beginning Monday, September 28. Simkins Sports Pavilion will only offer tennis by appointment only.

