GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two days after firefighters and officers swarmed the Legacy Crossing complex off Hahns Lane in Greensboro, families are now going back to salvage their belongings.

Investigators said six apartments burned in the fire that was the direct result of arson.

Katrice Wharton lived in the building earlier this week. On Wednesday afternoon, she snapped a photo showing the roof on fire, just minutes after seeing the suspect on the property.

"It was very hard, obviously, on Wednesday to see your home up in flames," she said.

Fire investigators determined this was arson, and police arrested, and charged, 21-year-old, Aleen Smith. Among her other charges one for possession of a Weapon of Mass Destruction. Court documents reveal she fired a sawed-off shotgun twice at one of the apartments. Then, officials believe she set it on fire.

"Today, we're just going through the apartment to see what we can keep. We're grabbing items and putting them in a family member's basement until we get settled," Wharton explained.

"Just taking it one day at a time and trying to stay positive."

The Red Cross is assisting her, and other families, setting them up with short term housing.

Last fiscal year, the Fire Marshal said Greensboro Fire Investigators responded to more than 1,500 fire calls. Out of that number, 280 had full investigations, and 35 were found to be arson. Only 16 cases had an arrest or suspect.

