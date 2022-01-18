Snow and ice make Greensboro roads slick but sledding a blast for families

Families in Greensboro took advantage of the pre-planned off day for Guilford County Schools by doing some sledding.

"I was excited to see a good snow," said Katelyn Lust. "It's been too many years."

Katelyn Lust and Elizabeth Davis were out with their children, getting out the excitement for a winter storm.

"I feel like you try to hide it from the kids so they don't get their hopes up," said Lust.

"Then when it starts falling, it's utter chaos in the house, no matter how much, until we can go outside," added Davis.

The two families were among several having fun together, some bringing their children to a place they remember fondly.

"This is the neighborhood I grew up in," said Alison Stevens. "We don't live here but we came over to hang out today so it was fun to bring our kids back where I started 20 plus years ago."

The ice and snow were good for sledding, but road crews say fluctuating temperatures can create challenges.

"The temperature for sure has been a little bit of a battle in the ice accumulation on top of that after initial rounds," said Nathanael Moore with the city of Greensboro. "So once temperatures fall we get a layer of ice built up on the bottom of the roadway and just combining that ice with the low temperatures."

Greensboro has an interactive map that shows which streets have been plowed.

Moore said crews will be working on residential streets starting Tuesday and with more winter weather potentially expected for the weekend, they are trying to stay focused on the task at hand.