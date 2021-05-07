One team, three generations | Greensboro family shares special Grimsley High football bond

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Grimsley High School will face off against Cardinal Gibbons High School on Friday night at 7 p.m. for the state title at UNC's Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.
For one player on the team - freshman Jaden Staton - the football tradition runs deep. Not only did his father play for the Whirlies - his grandfather played for the team as well!
"Grimsley is still Grimsley, they come out - win or lose," said Neal Lane, who played in the 1970s.
"It's more exciting as a parent," said Joey Staton, who was a part of the team in the 1990s, "It's a big deal these guys are going to the State Championship, and I know they're going to win it. I have all the confidence in these guys."
"Everybody that's a part of Whirlie Nation plays a part into what it is - in a big role. There's no man left out, that's what I love about Grimsley. It's a big family," said Jaden Staton.
All three will be in Chapel Hill for the State Championship - Neal and Joey in the stands, and Jaden, out on the field. As a freshman, he doesn't expect too much playing time - but he says, he's grateful to be a part of this team - and to have three more years of Whirlie football ahead of him.