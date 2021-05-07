One team, three generations | Greensboro family shares special Grimsley High football bond

Neal Lane played football for Grimsley in the 70s. His son Joey Staten played in the 90s. Now, his grandson Jaden plays for the team vying for the state title.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Grimsley High School will face off against Cardinal Gibbons High School on Friday night at 7 p.m. for the state title at UNC's Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill.

For one player on the team - freshman Jaden Staton - the football tradition runs deep. Not only did his father play for the Whirlies - his grandfather played for the team as well!

"Grimsley is still Grimsley, they come out - win or lose," said Neal Lane, who played in the 1970s.

"It's more exciting as a parent," said Joey Staton, who was a part of the team in the 1990s, "It's a big deal these guys are going to the State Championship, and I know they're going to win it. I have all the confidence in these guys."

"Everybody that's a part of Whirlie Nation plays a part into what it is - in a big role. There's no man left out, that's what I love about Grimsley. It's a big family," said Jaden Staton.