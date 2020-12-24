Graham 'Jim' Robinson III named next Greensboro Fire Chief!

Robinson says he's excited to lead the department, he joined the Greensboro Fire Department back in 1995.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We know now who's taking over as the next Greensboro Fire Chief!

It will be Deputy Fire Chief Graham “Jim” Robinson III. He will be replacing current Chief Bobby Nugent who's set to retire on January 31.

He's served in the Training Division, Special Operations Division, and Emergency Management, and currently, services in the role of Deputy Chief of Emergency Services Branch, overseeing the emergency operations of the fire department.