Greensboro fire crews called to Vermont to help with flooding search and rescue efforts

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department's water rescue team is headed to assist crews with flooding search and rescue efforts in Vermont.

Greensboro fire officials said in response to a request from Vermont emergency officials, North Carolina Emergency Management sent eight members of the Greensboro Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team to assist with search and rescue efforts in Vermont.

Officials said they made this request due to record amounts of rain and flooding. They will be using boats and other equipment to rescue people from flooded homes and others stranded by floodwaters in precarious locations.

These personnel will be working as part of a team from the State of North Carolina consisting of members from the Greensboro and Charlotte fire departments.

The team of firefighters left for Vermont on Sunday afternoon and arrived Monday morning. The deployment is expected to last up to 10 days. Members of the Greensboro Fire Department were deployed to assist stranded residents in Camp Plymouth State Park who were isolated because of washed-out roadways.

They have been reassigned to Hanover, VT, and will be deployed on additional missions Tuesday.

