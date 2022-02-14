Greensboro fire crews tackle house fire on Walker Avenue

Fire officials said a call came in around 8 p.m. Monday night about a fire.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Firefighters are working to put out a house fire on the 2000 block of Walker Avenue in Greensboro Monday night.

According to fire officials, a call came in around 8 p.m. to 911 dispatchers. Fire crews said the fire started on the second floor but they are not sure how it started. No one was home at the time of the fire and no one is hurt.

The home is a rental property where a few people rent and share the space. Fire officials are not sure how many people will be displaced.

Firefighters said the fire is out and an investigation is underway.

WFMY News 2 crews are working to bring you more details about what caused the fire.