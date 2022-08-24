Greensboro Fire Department earns agency accreditation for sixth time

Greensboro is one of only three fire departments in the nation to receive the Center for Public Safety Excellence Accreditation status six consecutive times.

The Greensboro Fire Department has received Accredited Agency status with the Commission on Fire Accreditation International (CFAI) for meeting the criteria established through the CFAI's voluntary self-assessment and accreditation program.

The fire department is one of over 300 agencies to achieve Internationally Accredited Agency status with the CFAI and the Center for Public Safety Excellence, Inc. (CPSE).

This is the sixth consecutive occasion that the Greensboro Fire Department has received this honor dating since 1997. They are one of the only three fire departments in the nation to receive CPSE status six consecutive times.

Accreditation is a comprehensive self-assessment and quality improvement model that enables organizations to examine past, current, and future service levels and internal performance and compare them to current research and industry best practices.

This process leads to a more efficient and effective emergency service organization.