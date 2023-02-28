Greensboro firefighters share sweet moment with 8-year-old

GFD made a lasting impression on a little girl visiting from Oregon.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters made a lasting impression on an 8-year-old girl.

The family watched from their fourth floor window as the ladder went up and down.

The girl started waving and the firefighters waved back.

Noticing the little girl's excitement, the firefighters went a step further and lifted the ladder right up to her window so they could take a picture together.

"We will always remember this anytime we see a firetruck, and anytime we come back to Greensboro," the family said of the moment.

