Greensboro Fire Department testing fire Hydrants soon

You may notice some discolored water, but the Greensboro Fire Department says it's not cause for alarm.

GREENSBORO, N.C. —



The Greensboro Fire Department will perform its annual hydrant testing. It will begin on the first day of October.

The fire department will test to make sure the hydrant's water pressure and other features are working properly.

This may cause some temporary discoloration of water in homes nearby. According to a press release, it's not harmful and if you run the water for a few minutes it should clear up.

The testing will end on Nov. 15.