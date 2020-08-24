"They will be the first class since 1956 to not utilize our old drill tower" | New firefighting training facility opens in Greensboro

Greensboro firefighters will start using the new drill tower, and other training tools, this month

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Fire Department's newest burn building and high rise buildings are ready for use.

The department's burn building will be used for live burns and fire training.

Deputy Chief with the department, Dwayne Church, says homeowners tried donated houses to the department but that creates issues with the EPA. "Conditions have to be perfect for us to burn a house that is donated," Church said, "with this we can burn once a week if we want to."

The high rise drill tower is five stories high, and will be used to practice ventilation and high level strategies, according to Chief Church.

Walls can move around in the tower so firefighters are not always training in the same structure, an issue firefighters faced with the old drill tower, Church says.