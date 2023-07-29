Greensboro Fire Department veteran engineer dies

Larry Goldston was 48 years old.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro Fire Department announced the death of one of their staff on Friday, July 28.

GFD Engineer Larry Goldston died on Thursday, July 27. He was 48 years old.

Goldston was a 15 year veteran of the fire department.

"Larry will be deeply and profoundly missed. We ask that you keep Larry's family in your thoughts and prayers," wrote the fire department on their Facebook page.

