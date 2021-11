Officials said the fire happened on McCuiston Road off South Holden Road Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Detectives are investigating after a fire on McCuiston Road off South Holden Road made a fence and multiple cars catch fire.

The Greensboro Fire Department had two fire trucks and an investigator on the scene just before 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials said a call came in right before 5 p.m. as a large brush fire threatened a structure.