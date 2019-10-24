GREENSBORO, N.C. — A former Greensboro firefighter is accused of storing child pornography.

Greensboro Police say Joshua Hall was arrested Wednesday and charged with 10 counts of "sexual exploitation permit minor to engage in sex." He has bonded out of jail.

According to court documents, a complaint was filed on Hall back in June about him possessing child porn.

Greensboro Fire officials say Hall resigned from the department a few weeks ago. They directed all further questions to the assistant city manager.

Hall is due in court on November 25.

WFMY News 2 is working to find out more about the case. Stay with us for updates on air and online.

