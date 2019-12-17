GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro firefighters are one step closer to having a new training facility.

Demolition of the old five-story drill tower on North Church street started Monday in Greensboro. It's been used to train firefighters for more than 60 years.

Thanks to bond money, the drill tower will be replaced with a new facility that will offer more technical and realistic training. It's scheduled to open next spring.

RELATED: Training Day: Greensboro Firefighters, Boone Community Fire Dept. Hold Fire Training

RELATED: Iconic Greensboro fire drill tower will be demolished, replaced with state-of-the-art training facility

The new WFMY News 2 phone and tablet app boasts a modernized look and feel—download now.

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE