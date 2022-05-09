Greensboro firefighters spend their Labor Day on the job

While many folks get the day off from work, the first Monday in September is just another day for first responders.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Labor Day holiday is another day on the job for first responders like Greensboro's firefighters.

Senior Firefighter Brian Henson has worked his fair share of holidays in his 15 years at the department. He's spending the first Monday in September at Station 52, where he's worked since February.

It's always tough being away from my family, whether on weekends or during the week. There are birthdays anniversaries and stuff that we miss," Henson said. "but we've got a very strong family here. A very good family bond so we always try to make the best of it and enjoy hanging out with each other, It is our second family."

The efforts of unions like theirs are still reflected even though they have to work.

"We have a very strong union here at the fire department and they thought very hard to get supplemental pay on holidays," Henson said. "We are able to be here and get paid a little bit extra to help protect the citizens of the city."

Henson said the daytime hours were without many calls and by the evening, they were preparing to cook a dinner complete with grilling burgers. Many of the calls they respond to on holidays like this start in the kitchen or at the grill.

"It's cooking fires. People get together with their families and they want to have cookouts. The grill falls over or something like that. Most of the time it's something to do with cooking," Henson said.