8 Greensboro firefighters test positive for coronavirus

The affected firefighters, whose symptoms were caught early, have not worked since they began showing signs of illness, the department said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eight firefighters from five Greensboro fire stations tested positive for coronavirus in the past week, Greensboro Fire Department Deputy Chief Dwayne Church said Wednesday.

Church said the affected firefighters, whose symptoms were caught early, have not worked since they began showing signs of illness. He said the workers showed mild symptoms and should be back to work next week.

Church said the department does not believe there is a threat to the public since the firefighter’s symptoms were caught so early.

Anyone who came in contact with the firefighters is being tested and is self-isolating, Church said.

“Fire stations are deep-cleaned every day and firefighters have to do a self-health check twice a day, which includes checking their temperatures, and then report their findings to the supervisor,” Church said.

