GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- If you ask around, you'll find that Halloween is one of the most anticipated nights for children.

Although this is undoubtedly true, we must also realize that this 'most anticipated' night is also one of the most dangerous.

In fact, according to Safe Kids Worldwide, on average, twice as many child pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween compared to any other day of the year!

More than 70 percent of these accidents occur away from an intersection or crosswalk.

“These are scary statistics, but the Professional Fire Fighters of Greensboro and Nationwide want to help ensure that superheroes and princesses of all ages have a safe and fun-filled Halloween,” says firefighter Tim Bateson.

That's exactly why the Professional Firefighters of Greensboro will donate 500 reflective trick or treat bags to students K-5 at Greensboro Academy on Battleground Avenue, Tuesday, October 30.

By increasing the visibility of trick or treaters and sharing some Halloween safety tips, Greensboro Fire Fighters hope that this year's Halloween is a truly safe one.

Tips In Order To Keep Trick-Or-Treaters Safe On Halloween

● Stay visible - bring flashlights, glow sticks and reflective goody bags, and add reflective tape to costumes.

● Stay on the sidewalk and off the road when going from house to house. If there are no sidewalks, walk facing traffic and as far to the side as possible.

● Cross at the street corners using traffic signals or use well-lit, marked crosswalks and never cross the road between parked cars.

● Don’t assume the right of way. Motorists may have trouble seeing trick-or-treaters.

● Children under 12 should trick-or-treat with and cross streets with an adult.

“Halloween is one of the busiest days or the year for firefighters,” says Bateson. “Following these basic safety precautions can help prevent injuries and save lives.”

Please call 9-1-1 for the help of your local firefighters in case of emergency.

