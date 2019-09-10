GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police need your help identifying two people suspected of robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and assaulting a customer.
It happened at Firehouse Grocery store on October 2. Crime Stoppers released surveillance images of the two suspects inside the store.
Police say during the robbery, one of the suspects assaulted a customer and told them to lie down in the aisle.
DOWNLOAD THE NEW WFMY NEWS 2 APP HERE
If you have information about this crime, please call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All tips are anonymous and could result in a cash reward.
Firehouse Grocery Robbed at Gunpoint