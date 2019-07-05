GREENSBORO, N.C. — It's been a tough time for many in east Greensboro since an EF-2 tornado ripped through the area in April 2018.

84-year-old, Ruby Benton finally returned to her home on Valley View Street this week and got a hand from the Greensboro Fire Department. Ladder 7 personnel, with the help of retired Firefighter Jesse Walker, volunteered to tidy up Ruby's yard. Mrs. Benton had been out of her home for about a year.

"It makes us feel good," said Battalion Chief Weaver.

Weaver and several other firemen cleared brush with a tractor and chainsaws. They ended up hauling off a dump truck full of brush from Mrs. Benton's yard.

Captain Shane Boswell says helping Mrs. Benton was something he and his guys wanted to do - no questions asked.

"That sense of giving - it felt good," said Boswell. "She was so thankful."

