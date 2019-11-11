CHICAGO — An American Airlines flight from Greensboro, North Carolina slid off a runway at O’Hare International Airport on Monday morning, as blowing snow was falling in the Chicago area.

American Eagle flight 4125, operated by Envoy Air, landed at O’Hare from PTI in Greensboro, around 8:30 a.m., and slid off the runway due to icy conditions, according to American Airlines spokeswoman Gianna Urgo.

“All 38 passengers and three crew members were deplaned from the aircraft and are now safely back in the terminal,” Urgo said in an email.

Passenger Joseph Lian shared video showing the plane veering off the runway and into the grass after landing, and the right wing of the jet tipping onto the ground.

The Chicago Fire Department said crews responded to the incident, but everyone was off the plane by the time they arrived, and there were no injuries.

Snow has been falling in Chicago all morning, and O’Hare was reporting winds of about 20 mph, and gusts of up to 30 mph when the plane went off the runway.