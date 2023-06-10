Greensboro food pantries experience a sharp increase in need

Greensboro Urban Ministries sees 30% increase while Backpack Beginnings has seen a 1500% increase in the number of families needing assistance, since June, 2022.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unfortunately, food insecurity is nothing new for our area.

Triad food pantries said hundreds of additional families are turning to them to find out where their next meal will come from.

The Greensboro Urban Ministry is one of the largest resources in our area.

Each day they serve 600 hot meals, including breakfast and lunch for those housed in their shelter.

Those meals are in addition to their client's choice of food pantry.

Urban Ministry CEO Brian Hahan says they've serving 30% more families than they did over the summer.

"We are seeing as high as 165 families a day," Hahan said, "that's not individuals, that's families. So, we are seeing really well; we would say pre-COVID levels are back up. People are hungry, inflation has been hard, cost of living is high, rent has gone up, and we're doing our best to keep up with demand."

Backpack Beginnings is another organization helping local families.

Not only do they assist with nutrition needs, they also provide hygiene products and children's clothing.

Executive Director Parker White said they started serving 30 families last year.

Now, in 2023, they are serving more than 500 families a month.

"If you are struggling for food, especially, if you have young children, you were struggling to pay for diapers and clothing and hygiene, products and school supplies, and all the other expenses that come along with living life and having children," White said, "so, we are really excited to be that one-stop shop for them to be able to get all of their children's basic needs."

If you want to help, food pantries like Backpack Buddies and the Greensboro Urban Ministry always accept non-perishable donations.

Both also welcome monetary donations.