Gas prices rise 18 cents in Greensboro; GasBuddy experts say Memorial Day could keep prices higher for now

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices are up in Greensboro and across the country, but GasBuddy experts say drivers can expect the national average price of gas to go back down below $3, following the pipeline restoration.
It's unclear how soon that could happen, with 58% of North Carolina gas stations still out of fuel, and more drivers expected to hit the road for Memorial Day.
The average gallon of gas in Greensboro is $2.94 as of Monday, May 17 - 18.6 cents more than the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 586 stations in Greensboro.
"With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "But motorists shouldn't get too excited- prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot."
Compared to a month ago, gas prices are up 38.6 cents per gallon in Greensboro, and $1.24/g higher than a year ago. GasBuddy reports the cheapest Greensboro station is priced at $2.56/g Monday while the most expensive is $3.75/g, a difference of $1.19/g.
In Winston-Salem, gas is averaging $2.92/g - up 19.5 cents per gallon since last week.
GasBuddy reports the national average price of gas is $3.03/g - up 6.4 cents in the last week, up 16.8 cents from a month ago, and up $1.17 higher than a year ago.
Here's a look at gas prices in Greensboro and the national average going back ten years:
- May 17, 2020: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g)
- May 17, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g)
- May 17, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g)
- May 17, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
- May 17, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)
- May 17, 2015: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
- May 17, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)
- May 17, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g)
- May 17, 2012: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g)
- May 17, 2011: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)