Gas prices rise 18 cents in Greensboro; GasBuddy experts say Memorial Day could keep prices higher for now

GasBuddy experts say the national average will fall back below $3/gallon soon, but drivers should expect another rise in price for Memorial Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices are up in Greensboro and across the country, but GasBuddy experts say drivers can expect the national average price of gas to go back down below $3, following the pipeline restoration. 

It's unclear how soon that could happen, with 58% of North Carolina gas stations still out of fuel, and more drivers expected to hit the road for Memorial Day. 

Need gas? Click here to see which stations have fuel near you. 

The average gallon of gas in Greensboro is $2.94 as of Monday, May 17 - 18.6 cents more than the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 586 stations in Greensboro. 

"With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "But motorists shouldn't get too excited- prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot."

Compared to a month ago, gas prices are up 38.6 cents per gallon in Greensboro, and $1.24/g higher than a year ago. GasBuddy reports the cheapest Greensboro station is priced at $2.56/g Monday while the most expensive is $3.75/g, a difference of $1.19/g. 

In Winston-Salem, gas is averaging $2.92/g - up 19.5 cents per gallon since last week.

GasBuddy reports the national average price of gas is $3.03/g - up 6.4 cents in the last week, up 16.8 cents from a month ago, and up $1.17 higher than a year ago. 

Here's a look at gas prices in Greensboro and the national average going back ten years: 

  • May 17, 2020: $1.71/g (U.S. Average: $1.86/g) 
  • May 17, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.86/g) 
  • May 17, 2018: $2.72/g (U.S. Average: $2.91/g) 
  • May 17, 2017: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g) 
  • May 17, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g) 
  • May 17, 2015: $2.57/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g) 
  • May 17, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g) 
  • May 17, 2013: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.62/g) 
  • May 17, 2012: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.72/g) 
  • May 17, 2011: $3.80/g (U.S. Average: $3.94/g)

