Gas prices rise 18 cents in Greensboro; GasBuddy experts say Memorial Day could keep prices higher for now

GasBuddy experts say the national average will fall back below $3/gallon soon, but drivers should expect another rise in price for Memorial Day.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices are up in Greensboro and across the country, but GasBuddy experts say drivers can expect the national average price of gas to go back down below $3, following the pipeline restoration.

It's unclear how soon that could happen, with 58% of North Carolina gas stations still out of fuel, and more drivers expected to hit the road for Memorial Day.

The average gallon of gas in Greensboro is $2.94 as of Monday, May 17 - 18.6 cents more than the past week, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 586 stations in Greensboro.

"With the pipeline now back in service, I expect prices to come down in the hardest-hit states, specifically the Carolinas, Georgia, Tennessee, Florida and Virginia. The drops should lead the national average to soon fall back under the $3 per gallon mark," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "But motorists shouldn't get too excited- prices may start to head higher in a few weeks should Memorial Day gasoline demand be red hot."

Compared to a month ago, gas prices are up 38.6 cents per gallon in Greensboro, and $1.24/g higher than a year ago. GasBuddy reports the cheapest Greensboro station is priced at $2.56/g Monday while the most expensive is $3.75/g, a difference of $1.19/g.

In Winston-Salem, gas is averaging $2.92/g - up 19.5 cents per gallon since last week.

GasBuddy reports the national average price of gas is $3.03/g - up 6.4 cents in the last week, up 16.8 cents from a month ago, and up $1.17 higher than a year ago.

Here's a look at gas prices in Greensboro and the national average going back ten years: