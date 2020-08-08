Man escapes in gold SUV after threatening gas station employees, stealing cigarettes and lighters, according to Greensboro Police

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Saturday morning in Greensboro, a man threatened gas station employees with violence before stealing cigarettes and lighters, according to police.
The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at Murphy Express Gas Station on 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane, according to a Greensboro Police Department press release.
"The suspect was described as a black-male dressed in all black color clothing and a blue bandana over his face," the Greensboro Police Department said.
After the robbery, the man drove away from the business in a gold color SUV.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.