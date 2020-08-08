Man escapes in gold SUV after threatening gas station employees, stealing cigarettes and lighters, according to Greensboro Police

The robbery happened at Murphy Express Gas Station on 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane, according to a Greensboro Police Department press release.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Early Saturday morning in Greensboro, a man threatened gas station employees with violence before stealing cigarettes and lighters, according to police.

The robbery happened around 5:30 a.m. at Murphy Express Gas Station on 100 Elmsley Meadows Lane, according to a Greensboro Police Department press release.

"The suspect was described as a black-male dressed in all black color clothing and a blue bandana over his face," the Greensboro Police Department said.

After the robbery, the man drove away from the business in a gold color SUV.