GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after Korey Lee Fitzgerald, 39, was shot and killed at a Murphy USA gas station on Thursday afternoon.

Police are looking for a suspect(s) who left the gas station off of Cone Blvd. at Pyramid Village Shopping Center around 1 p.m.

Chief Deputy Hinson, with Greensboro police, said this was a "heinous crime." First responders tried to perform life-saving efforts on Fitzgerald, but he died from his injuries.

Call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 if you have information.