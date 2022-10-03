$10M in federal aid for Greensboro: Here are what projects it will fund

Greensboro city officials highlighted four projects getting the money.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro announced it is getting more than $10 million in federal money for public transit services, workforce development, and an innovation district.

The money will go toward these projects:

$3 million for buses, bus facilities and bus equipment

$3 million for computer-aided dispatch system replacement to better help Guilford Metro 911 field incoming calls

$3 million for Greensboro Innovation District, a designated area of the city to attract business and create high-paying jobs

$1.6 million for workforce development initiatives, including technology and support services

Greensboro mayor Nancy Vaughan thanked U.S. representatives on both sides of the aisle for the funding.

“We are so appreciative of US Rep. Kathy Manning and US Sen. Thom Tillis for helping deliver much-needed funding that will continue to help transform what we can offer our Greensboro residents,” Vaughan said.