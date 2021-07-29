Greensboro girl empowerment program to host annual school supply giveaway

I Am A Queen will give 700 to 800 Triad children a backpack during the event on August 7 at the Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first day of school is right around the corner for students across the Triad.

The hunt for school supplies can be challenging for families that may not have the financial means, but one Greensboro organization is doing its part to ensure kids are confident and ready to take on the new school year.

“The best feeling is when you see the little girl dancing, or you see the kid who hugs the backpack,” Alana V. Allen said.

Allen is the founder of I Am A Queen.

I Am A Queen is a youth development nonprofit that works with girls ten through 18 on self-esteem and leadership development.

The group is preparing for its 13th Annual Back to School Supply Giveaway.

“Every time I talk about this event, I always talk about the grandmothers because they show up with two to three children and they’re telling you they’re on a fixed income and they’re showing up because they’re trying to receive help for their children that they’re taking care of,” Allen explained.

“Then some people come up to you and say hey I just lost my job, or I lost my job two months ago and I’m trying to catch up.”

Allen said between 700 to 800 children will receive a backpack during the event on August 7 at the Windsor Recreation Center in Greensboro.

Sisters Laila Wilson and Chloe Pegram are members of I Am a Queen.

The two enjoy helping with the school supply giveaway every year.

“Because it’s good and things will come back to you if you help people,” Wilson said.

“I love seeing little kids get their stuff, it’s cute,” Pegram said.

Helping others while building up tomorrow’s leaders is what Allen said her organization is all about.

“Well, when you go to class you don’t want to be the kid who’s asking for a pencil or paper,” Allen said.

“So, it’s all about confidence, if we can instill confidence in our kids, that’s the best thing we can do.”

The supply drive starts at 10 a.m. at the Windsor Recreation Center located on E. Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

Due to covid-19, backpacks will be handed out outside of the building.